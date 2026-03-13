This is how much the all-new Suzuki Across will cost in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Across is the brand’s most spacious model.

Suzuki has announced local pricing for its all-new Across line-up, which will be launched to South African media next week.

Manufactured by Maruti Suzuki in India — where it is known as the Victoris — Suzuki says the Across is its most advanced SUV yet. Positioned above the Grand Vitara in the model hierarchy, it is also the brand’s most spacious model, with a length of 4,360mm.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch HD capacitive touchscreen infotainment system are standard on GL and GLX models. (Suzuki)

From launch, the Across will be offered with a 1.5l K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain across the range and will be available in three variants: the GL with a five-speed manual transmission, the GL with a six-speed automatic, and the range-topping GLX with a six-speed automatic.

In overseas markets this unit produces 76kW and 139Nm of torque, while claimed fuel consumption is 5.3l/100km.

The Across offers seating for five adults. (Suzuki)

According to Suzuki South Africa’s website, the SUV is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch HD capacitive touchscreen infotainment system on GL and GLX models. Higher-spec GLX derivatives add features such as a Harman Infinity premium eight-speaker sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and ventilated front seats. GL and GLX derivatives also feature a smart powered tailgate.

Pricing starts at R349,900 for the Across 1.5 mild-hybrid GL 5MT. The GL 6AT is priced at R372,900, while the flagship Across 1.5 mild-hybrid GLX 6AT costs R464,900. Customers opting for the GLX model can also specify a two-tone exterior finish for an additional R4,500.

Customers opting for the GLX model can specify a two-tone exterior finish. (Suzuki)

All prices include VAT. The range is sold with a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.

Further details about the Suzuki Across will be released during the media launch taking place from March 17 to 19.