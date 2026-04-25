TIME TO TORQUE | 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship ready to roar into action

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All roads lead to the Garden Route from May 8 to 10 where the Outeniqua 600 will officially open the 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship. Pictured are driver Guy Botterill and navigator Oriol Mena in their modified Toyota Hilux.

The 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship is ready to rev up the Garden Route with three days of endurance racing set to enthral petrolheads from across the country.

Spanning 566km over three days, from May 8-10 and based at the scenic Louvain Guest Farm, the Outeniqua 600 will officially open this year’s championship.

SA Rally-Raid CEO Archie Rutherford said the event promised not just a return to racing, but a reminder of why rally-raid continued to captivate competitors and fans alike.

“While the original season opener had to be postponed due to foot-and-mouth disease, it has only heightened anticipation for what is shaping up to be a spectacular start to the season in one of the country’s most breathtaking racing regions,” he said.

Making its debut in 2025, the Outeniqua 600 quickly earned a reputation as a favourite on the calendar, ultimately being voted event of the year by competitors.

“It’s always encouraging to see the level of passion and commitment within this sport,” Rutherford said.

‘More than motorsport’

“Events like the Outeniqua 600, supported by partners who understand the value and spirit of rally-raid, play a critical role in growing and showcasing what we do.

“For fans, it’s more than just motorsport — it’s an experience. From the setting to the racing itself, the Outeniqua 600 delivers something truly special.”

Race director Evan Hutchison said the course incorporated everything from fast, flowing sections to technical mountain passes, open lowlands to steep climbs along historic ox-wagon trails dating back to the 1700s.

“It’s a route that demands versatility,” he said.

“You’ll see everything from high-speed sections to tight, technical terrain. It’s the kind of event where drivers really need to be on their game.”

This year also marks an important step forward for the championship, with the introduction of electronic road books across all competing vehicles.

The new digital system aligns the local championship with international rally-raid standards, including those seen at Dakar, while also improving safety, navigation accuracy and race management.

“It’s another sign of a sport evolving rapidly, both on and off the track,” Rutherford said.

The race gets under way on the Friday with a qualifying stage.

New route director Theuns Beer said Saturday would deliver the biggest test, with two back-to-back stages pushing teams to their limits, while Sunday’s final stage would ultimately decide who stands on the podium.

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