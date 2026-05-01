Motoring

WATCH | Is it worth keeping a high-mileage Toyota Fortuner?

The Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team weighs up keeping the Fortuner or opting for an upgrade

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether to keep their high-mileage 2009 Toyota Fortuner 3.0 D-4D with 280,000km on the clock or upgrade to a newer model.

TimesLIVE

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