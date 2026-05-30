TIME TO TORQUE | Isuzu X-Rider might just outlast your marriage

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The X-Rider is fitted with the 1.9 Ddi four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350nM and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The sacrament of marriage is meant to be a lifelong binding agreement and, while there are no guarantees, you choose the best option, put in the work and hope for the best going forward.

Similarly, when buying a bakkie, you hope to hold onto it forever and, with the help of regular maintenance and upkeep, to continue to ride off into the sunset with it till kingdom come.

But this also doesn’t come with any lifelong guarantees, so again, you are simply forced to pick what you believe is the best option, put in the maintenance work through the years and hope it holds out for a lifetime.

Fortunately, much like a loyal partner, the Isuzu brand has a proven track record of reliability, adaptability, smart styling and a pinch of frugality.

The X-Rider is a subtly styled bakkie that does not need all the frills and badging to provide its dominant demeanor (Tremaine van Aardt)

And the Isuzu DMax X-Rider that Time to Torque recently had on test ticked all these boxes as it went from whisking us away to a wedding in Haga Haga to loading a large family heirloom to bring back to Gqeberha, and then the trip to the tip between school runs.

Through the week-long test the X-Rider, fitted with the 1.9 Ddi four cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350nM and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, proved to be as frugal as it is functionally fashionable.

Regardless of whether it was the open road en route to KuGompo City, the less travelled dirt track down to Haga Haga or the stop-start congestion of the city, the X-Rider rose to the occasion, navigating the way with style and torque-centred acceleration at an impressive average consumption of 9.7l/100km.

The experience began a few days before when the vehicle was delivered and instantly made its presence felt as my neighbours made their way out to take a look at the boisterous double-cab behemoth.

The X-Rider is a subtly styled bakkie that does not need all the frills and badging to provide its dominant demeanour; instead this is achieved through sophisticated touches such as the sleek LED daytime running headlights, red Isuzu badging against the bold piano-black grille, blacked out side mirrors, B-pillars, tailgate, door handles and roof rails, as well as a set of 18-inch alloys.

On the inside the vehicle boasts the same sophisticated finishes in the sturdy black leather seats, embroidered with red stitching, and headrests integrating the X-Rider logo, black leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, multiple and discreet storage compartments, and finished with strategically placed red ambient trim accents.

The vehicle has functional twist knobs to control air-conditioning and is fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but admittedly feels outdated compared to rivals.

Fortunately, it has received a major upgrade in the recently launched new X-Rider.

Some of the other creature comforts include a rear-view camera, cruise control, rear parking sensors, USB ports in the front and rear, as well as a 12v socket, among other features.

But it is during the drive that one falls in love with the full grunt of the torque-powered jaunt as the vehicle effortlessly took on the coastal route to KuGompo City, maintaining speed on the hills and climbing through the cluster as we overtook the multitude of trucks along the way.

We arrived at my father-in-law’s Gonubie home earlier than expected and received much admiration and approval of the vehicle from the seasoned mechanic and longtime Isuzu owner (a bottle green KB that has done more than a million kilometres).

Thereafter, it was off to Haga Haga and while the hill descent control and rear diff lock were not required down the dirt road, the vehicle’s 227mm ground clearance definitely came into its own as we continued to keep speed and control while the long plume of dust disappeared behind us.

Arriving at the wedding venue, the X-Rider put its best foot forward with a dominant presence, among the host of other bakkies parked outside.

And after a weekend of fun and early morning beach excursions, with children, toys and snacks loaded in the back, we headed to “the ballie’s” house once again to load his mother’s sentimental but heavy 50-year-old outside bench.

However, it was here that loadbin cover turned out to be an unnecessary niggle, having to clip it in all along the loadbin, which would have benefited from a roller shutter system instead.

Despite the inconvenience and once the bench had been tied down, bags nestled in between, we set off back to Gqeberha, which proved as effortless as the initial trip despite the added weight in a vehicle equipped with a towing capacity of 750kg (unbraked) and up to 3,500kg (braked).

Some of the other creature comforts include a rear-view camera, cruise control, rear parking sensors, USB ports in the front and rear as well as a 12v socket, among other features (Tremaine van Aardt)

Arriving home safely, we unpacked and got ready for the week ahead that was made easier by the additional space in the back for school and sports bags, musical instruments and groceries.

The vehicle’s practicality again came to the fore with a trip to the local dump where the majority of an old pepperwood tree was quickly disposed of.

Overall, much like a good life partner, the 2025 X-Rider may have had small areas of possible improvement but the package itself, including the aesthetics, mechanical makeup and confidence invoked by a proven brand, is something worth investing in as it will be “with you for the long run”.

The DMax X-Rider is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains and retail prices ranging from R668,990 to R776,890.

The vehicle comes with Isuzu’s standard five-year/90,000km service plan, five-year/120,000km warranty including roadside assistance, and a five-year/unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are scheduled every 15,000km or 12 months.

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