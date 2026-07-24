Port Alfred revs up for motoring spectacle

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A classy vintage MG rolls on to the main arena at the Bathurst Showgrounds during the Bathurst Agricultural Show earlier this year. On September 26, classic and vintage car fans can enjoy a spectacular display of the best cars from across the province at the Port Alfred Country Club cricket field

Port Alfred Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club has its foot on the accelerator as it sets the stage for Ndlambe’s biggest celebration yet of mechanical icons.

With the premier Port Alfred Classic Motor Show at the mechanical heart of the Heritage Day long weekend, the organisers are gearing up to cater not only for petrolheads and car connoisseurs but for family friendly entertainment, with the Port Alfred Country Club’s cricket field as its base.

Everybody loves a parade, and at 9am on Saturday September 26, a classic convoy will provide an exciting spectacle through the streets of Port Alfred, leading car fans to the PACC venue.

Encouraging the car crowd to stay there will be a festival of premium food vendors, local craft stalls, live music and children’s activities.

Displays by local motor dealerships Kelston, Toyota and Ford, among others, will offer petrolheads a look at the newest automotive innovation as they appreciate our mechanical heritage.

A dedicated Fine Art zone will feature professional photographers putting these marvellous machines in focus against the scenic backdrop of the Kowie.

The organisers encourage local classic motorcycle and car owners to dust off their beauties and put them in the picture.

For classic four- and two-wheel owners, there’s no fee to be part of what’s anticipated to be a spectacular show of mechanical treasures.

By removing entry fees for participants, the club aims to attract rare and unique vehicle seldom seen by the public.

“We’ve got owners coming from [Komani, Gqeberha, Kariega, KuGompo City] and beyond,” Albany Vintage and Classic Car Club committee member Peter Viner said.

The event’s organisers also want their passion projects to bring real value to the community.

“We do bring our cars to the community through various events and projects throughout the year,” Viner said.

“Over time we’ve seen the vintage and classic car fan base getting bigger and bigger. But we wanted to do something even bigger – something that would bring custom to Port Alfred and would help fill up our B&Bs and retail outlets.”

Asked, what’s behind this resurgence in interest in these museum pieces, Viner said: “I think it’s dads remembering what these older cars looked like and wanting to share their love, their excitement, with their kids.”

Organising committee chair Colin Murphy said their goal is to create a landmark destination event for the Eastern Cape.

“This isn’t just a car show… we’re bringing the best cars in the province right to our doorstep.”

To make it more accessible to families, children under 12 can enjoy the show for free. The entry fee is R50 or a discounted R30 for pensioners. — Talk of the Town