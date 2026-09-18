AA launches app to boost women's safety

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The Automobile Association of South Africa CEO Bobby Ramagwede has spoken about the benefits of an armed response service for women

As SA grapples with the ever increasing number of women found dead, the Automobile Association of SA (AA) has stepped up to announce that it will provide armed response to all South African females for free.

The service will be valid for 30 days from registration and will require a visit to the AA website to activate. The user will be subsequently backed by numerous armed-response partners across SA.

AA public relations head Minesh Bhagaloo said there were no hidden fees or strings attached, and that there would be no automatic fee opt-in after the 30-day period.

“All you will need to do after registering on our website is to download the MyAA app, the home of the virtual panic-button needed to hail your guard when you’re in need,” he said.

AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede said as an organisation with tens of thousands of female members, they wanted to make a real and meaningful impact in the fight to protect the country’s women.

“It is both sad and unfortunate that as a society we’ve gotten to this space,” Ramagwede said.

“This is the AA putting its hand up and saying to the women of South Africa, we see you, we hear you, and we want to help.

“We challenge all corporates to do the same; dig deep and do something. Every action adds up and certainly makes a difference.”

He encouraged all women to sign up for the free service.

“Make sure that the women in your circle, be it an employee or a family member, sign-up for this vital offering,” Ramagwede said.

“Also consider keeping them safe through this offering after the 30 days — this is an issue that won’t be solved for in the short term.

“It is a systemic issue and the AA’s efforts serve as an interim remedy.

“It allows for a refocus by authorities on unacceptable crime levels and for priorities to be re-established going forward.”

Ramagwede said it was in times like these that public and private partnerships should be sought to find solutions.

“It is, thus, in these times of extreme adversity, when a basic need like personal safety is questioned, that it becomes the AA’s role to stop, reflect and act.

“As an association that has been a part of the fabric of South Africa for almost a century, it is a privilege to do what we can to better the lives of women facing these challenges.

“This service offering will provide much-needed relief from the anxiety being experienced by so many every day.”

To access the service visit www.aa.co.za, sign up for armed response, after which, download the MyAA app, and activate the free Armed Response service on the app.