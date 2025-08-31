Tired of the winter blues? Dash into summer with Baywest Mall and The Herald

While The Herald and Baywest Mall are both celebrating big birthdays, it is our customers who will be gifted all the prizes.
In celebration of The Herald’s 180th anniversary and Baywest Mall’s 10th, the pair have teamed up to give shoppers a share of the spoils with a chance to win 10 trolley dashes through the aisles of the mall’s popular grocery stores.
A total of R50,000 worth in trolley dashes are up for grabs through the Dash into Summer Trolley Dash campaign in the following Baywest Mall grocery stores: four trolley dashes in Checkers Hyper, three in Pick n Pay and three in Woolworths.
Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies said the trolley dashes, in partnership with The Herald, were the perfect opportunity to give back to loyal shoppers and readers of The Herald.
“As we celebrate the 10-year milestone at Baywest Mall and The Herald’s historic 180 years of existence, we wanted to have some fun and a trolley full of groceries will definitely delight our winners,” Davies said.
All shoppers need to do to enter is to spend R300 or more at any Baywest Mall store (multiple slips are allowed), purchase The Herald, cut out and complete the Dash into Summer Trolley Dash entry form, and attach the till slips to the entry form.
Digital subscribers to The Herald can enter online by scanning their till slips, which need to be kept as proof of purchase.
The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said the campaign was a fun and exciting way to thank readers for their ongoing support.
“We are excited to host the Trolley Dash competition alongside Baywest Mall, as part of our ongoing commitment to celebrating and supporting our readers,” Walters said.
“We encourage everyone to participate for a chance to win a share of R50,000 in groceries and home essentials.
“This campaign is more than just a fun competition — it’s designed to offer much-needed support to our readers and is our way of saying thank you for 180 years of trust, support, and shared storytelling.”
Entry form drop-offs can be made at the entry boxes at the Information Desk in Baywest Mall or The Herald Offices in Ring Road, Greenacres.
From September 12, two lucky winners will be drawn weekly and awarded a trolley dash worth R5,000.
Terms & Conditions apply: www.baywestmall.co.za/content/competition
For more information, contact Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies at 041-492-0330 or 073-905-7669 or email: lindsay@baywestmall.co.za.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
- The promoters are Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), registration number 2023/741896/07(“the Promoter”), whose registered office is at 1st Floor, Vineyard Centre, 12 Dreyer Street, Claremont (“the Premises”) and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald), registration number 2012/074397/07 (“the Promoter”), whose registered office is at Hill on Empire, 16 Empire Road, Parktown, Gauteng (“the Premises”).
- Employees of Bay West City (Pty) Ltd and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd, the Baywest Mall and participating shops within the Baywest Mall or any family member of any of the aforementioned or any person connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.
- The competition is not open to any person who is a director, member, partner, employee or agent of, or consultant to, the promoter or to the supplier of any goods or services in respect of the competition.
- This competition is open to South African citizens and permanent residents of South Africa only.
- The competition commences on Monday, 1 September and ends at 12h00 on Friday, 10 October 2025. (“Competition Period”). No entries will be accepted after this time.
- By entering the competition and/or accepting any prize (if you are a winner), you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- To enter:
- Spend R300 or more at any store in Baywest Mall – multiple slips allowed.
- Purchase The Herald, available weekdays, cut out and complete the printed Dash into Summer competition entry form. Digital subscribers can follow the route to entry listed in clause 7.4.
- Attach your Baywest Mall till slips to the completed entry form and drop into the entry box located in Baywest Mall at the Information Desk or at The Herald Office - The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Gqeberha.
- New and existing digital subscribers are eligible to enter by emailing a screenshot of their completed entry form and Baywest Mall till slips (to the total value of R300) to fembert@theherald.co.za. These will be printed off and dropped into The Herald entry box weekly. Digital subscribers who follow this route to entry are to retain their original till slips as proof of purchase.
- One completed entry form with till slips (multiple slips allowed) to the value of R300 is equal to one entry, multiple entries per person will be allowed. Only entry forms completed in full and in line with the entry requirements will be considered valid and eligible for the draw. The entry form needs to be an original copy of the Dash into Summer competition entry form from The Herald. No photocopies allowed.
- The promoters cannot be held liable for any entries not received before the weekly draw dates for whatsoever reason. All undrawn entries are valid throughout the duration of the competition.
- By entering you agree to receive future marketing from Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald). The entrant can opt out at any time.
- The 10 grocery trolley dashes will be sponsored by Checkers Hyper (4 x R5 000,00); Pick n’ Pay (3 x R5 000,00) and Woolworths Food (3 x R5 000,00). Winners will be allocated to a participating store as per the draw dates listed in clause 12.
- Two Dash into Summer competition winners will be drawn weekly from Friday, 12 September 2025 at 12h00, and awarded a grocery trolley dash at one of the following stores valued at R5 000,00 each: Friday, 12 September 2025 (Checkers Hyper & Pick n Pay), Friday, 19 September 2025 (Woolworths & Checkers Hyper), Friday, 26 September 2025 (Pick n Pay & Woolworths), Friday, 3 October 2025 (Checkers Hyper & Pick n Pay) and Friday, 10 October 2025 (Checkers Hyper & Woolworths).
- The grocery trolley dashes will take place on Saturday, 11 October (Checkers 7 - 8am) and Sunday, 12 October (Woolworths 7 – 8am and Pick n Pay 8 – 9am).
- Should you be awarded a trolley dash, please note there will be store specific terms and conditions communicated prior to the start of the dash, including exclusions.
- Checkers Hyper trolley dash exclusions include non-food items, appliances, cigarettes and liquor.
- Pick n Pay trolley dash exclusions include non-food items, appliances, cigarettes and liquor.
- Woolworths trolley dash exclusions include non-food items (Fashion, Homeware, Beauty), appliances, Hot Food Counter and liquor.
- Trolley dash weekly winner will be contacted telephonically on the day of the draw. Winners will also be announced on Baywest Mall’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.co.za/baywestmall. Winner does not have to be present at weekly draw to be eligible to win however, must be available on the date of the final grocery trolly dashes outlined in clause 13.
- The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no further correspondence will be entered into.
- All necessary documentation required and requested by Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) must be provided by the winner upon collection of his/her prize, or the winner will forfeit his/her prize and new winner will be drawn.
- If any winner is found to be in breach of the competition Terms and Conditions, Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) reserve the right to claim the prize back from the winner and re-draw.
- Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are accessible on the Baywest Mall Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/baywestmall and Baywest Mall Website: https://www.baywestmall.co.za/whats-on as well as on The Herald website: www.theherald.co.za/trolleydash2025/.
- The rules of the competition and the prize details are accessible on the Baywest Mall Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/baywestmall and Baywest Mall Website: https://www.baywestmall.co.za/whats-on as well as on The Herald website: www.theherald.co.za/trolleydash2025/.
- The prize/s are awarded in its/their current state. Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) are not liable for any visible or hidden defects in the prize/s nor for any damage during delivery of the prize/s. Any additional costs will be for the prize winners’ expense.
- Prize/s is subject to availability and Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.
- The promoters reserve the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any other event outside of the promoter's control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants in an appropriate manner as soon as possible by the promoter.
- All participants and winners indemnify Hangar 18 Investments (Pty) Ltd (Baywest Mall Shopping Centre), and Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (The Herald) its promoters, advertising agencies, advisers, suppliers, affiliates and/or associated companies against any and all claims of any nature whatsoever arising out of and/or from their participation in any way in this competition including as a result of any act or omission, whether as a result of negligence, misrepresentation, misconduct or otherwise on the part of promoters/agents and/or the use of prizes.
- The promoters are not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this competition.
- The winner agrees to the use of his/her name in any publicity material. The image of the winner may also be used in any promotional material unless the winner specifically states otherwise. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant's prior consent. The winner will be announced publicly in the next available and suitable edition of The Herald as well as all promoters Social Media platforms.
- By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by South African law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of South Africa.
- E&OE.
Tired of the winter blues? Dash into summer with Baywest Mall and The Herald
Image: WERNER HILLS
While The Herald and Baywest Mall are both celebrating big birthdays, it is our customers who will be gifted all the prizes.
In celebration of The Herald’s 180th anniversary and Baywest Mall’s 10th, the pair have teamed up to give shoppers a share of the spoils with a chance to win 10 trolley dashes through the aisles of the mall’s popular grocery stores.
A total of R50,000 worth in trolley dashes are up for grabs through the Dash into Summer Trolley Dash campaign in the following Baywest Mall grocery stores: four trolley dashes in Checkers Hyper, three in Pick n Pay and three in Woolworths.
Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies said the trolley dashes, in partnership with The Herald, were the perfect opportunity to give back to loyal shoppers and readers of The Herald.
“As we celebrate the 10-year milestone at Baywest Mall and The Herald’s historic 180 years of existence, we wanted to have some fun and a trolley full of groceries will definitely delight our winners,” Davies said.
All shoppers need to do to enter is to spend R300 or more at any Baywest Mall store (multiple slips are allowed), purchase The Herald, cut out and complete the Dash into Summer Trolley Dash entry form, and attach the till slips to the entry form.
Digital subscribers to The Herald can enter online by scanning their till slips, which need to be kept as proof of purchase.
The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said the campaign was a fun and exciting way to thank readers for their ongoing support.
“We are excited to host the Trolley Dash competition alongside Baywest Mall, as part of our ongoing commitment to celebrating and supporting our readers,” Walters said.
“We encourage everyone to participate for a chance to win a share of R50,000 in groceries and home essentials.
“This campaign is more than just a fun competition — it’s designed to offer much-needed support to our readers and is our way of saying thank you for 180 years of trust, support, and shared storytelling.”
Entry form drop-offs can be made at the entry boxes at the Information Desk in Baywest Mall or The Herald Offices in Ring Road, Greenacres.
From September 12, two lucky winners will be drawn weekly and awarded a trolley dash worth R5,000.
Terms & Conditions apply: www.baywestmall.co.za/content/competition
For more information, contact Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies at 041-492-0330 or 073-905-7669 or email: lindsay@baywestmall.co.za.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring
Motoring