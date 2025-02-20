Nearly 3,000 riders participated in The Herald Cycle Tour this year, split over two events — the mountain bike and road races.
Recognised as one of the heavyweight cycling events of SA, the tour is rated by many as one of the top classics on the sporting calendar, among other well-renowned events in the country.
The 39th edition also saw about 10,000 spectators attend the two-weekend event held at Addo and Summerstrand.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with podium finishers Kelsey van Schoor and Brad Gouveris.
LISTEN | The Herald Cycle Tour from the saddle
Image: The Herald Cycle Tour
