Multimedia

LISTEN | The Herald Cycle Tour from the saddle

20 February 2025
Nearly 3,000 cyclists participated in The Herald Cycle Tour this year
Nearly 3,000 cyclists participated in The Herald Cycle Tour this year
Image: The Herald Cycle Tour

Nearly 3,000 riders participated in The Herald Cycle Tour this year, split over two events — the mountain bike and road races.

Recognised as one of the heavyweight cycling events of SA, the tour is rated by many as one of the top classics on the sporting calendar, among other well-renowned events in the country.

The 39th edition also saw about 10,000 spectators attend the two-weekend event held at Addo and Summerstrand.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with podium finishers Kelsey van Schoor and Brad Gouveris.

SEE ALSO

The Herald Cycle Tour 2025: All the action

Recognised as one of the heavy-weight cycling events of South Africa, The Herald Cycle Tour is rated by many as one of the top classics on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025
M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS

Most Read