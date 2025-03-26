Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya : Family Celebrates 4th annivesary of a broken street light
26 March 2025
In this episode of Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya, we look at stories including that of a Walmer family that has taken shoddy service delivery to the next level by celebrating the fourth anniversary of a broken street light in Fourth Avenue.
The Herald website : htts://www.theherald.co.za/
1billion goes to health department
Cerebos invests 17million to expansion
Criminals ask for R50 000 ransom for a dog
