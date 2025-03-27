Multimedia

Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya: US funding cut is a "Wake Up Call" says Mr Ramaphosa

27 March 2025

In this episode of Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya, we look at stories covering Knysna residents working on a garden of hope. Zelensky wanting the U.S to sanction Moscow and President Ramaphosa's "wake up call" regarding US funding cut.

The Herald website: www.theherald.co.za Knyzna working on the garden of hope. Zelensky wants U.S to sanction Moscow President Ramaposa on " wake up call " Work on yourself

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Jason Statham tackles kidnappers and David Blaine tells you not to ...
Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya : U.S funding cut is a " Wake Up Call " says ...

Most Read