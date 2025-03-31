Multimedia

Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya: Zozibini gets married

31 March 2025

In this episode of Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya, we look at stories including the marriage of former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi whose traditional wedding was held at her rural home in the village of Sidwadweni, near Tsolo.

Go to The Herald website for more news : www.theherald.co.za Chiefs loses again to Golden Arrows Zozibini gets her dream wedding

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Daily Dose of LOL🤣 with Siya Seya : Zozibini gets married!!!!!
George Old Car Show 2025

Most Read