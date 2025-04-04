Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya: Powerball winner hid winning ticket under mattress
04 April 2025
In this episode of Daily Dose of LOL with Siya Seya, we discuss the story covering the R47.8 million Powerball Plus winner who tucked his winning ticket under his mattress and took a few days to let the shock sink in.
More news on www.theherald.co.za
Powerball winner hid that winning ticket under the mattress to let it sink in!!
He won R47.8mill
