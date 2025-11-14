Multimedia

VIDEO | Horror attack on two friends, leaving one dead, adds fuel to anti-GBV shutdown plan

Activist group demands govt to prioritise the end of violence against women and children

Social Justice News Reporter

(Veli Nhlapo)

Messina Moremi is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a Joburg hospital. She was shot twice in the head while out with a friend to celebrate getting a job.

The friend, Promise Gadebe, was killed in the same attack. The pair was discovered in an open veld in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Saturday.

Messina had gone for an interview on Friday and was told she would start training for the job on Tuesday.

Click her to read the full story

