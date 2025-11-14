VIDEO | Horror attack on two friends, leaving one dead, adds fuel to anti-GBV shutdown plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Messina Moremi is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a Joburg hospital. She was shot twice in the head while out with a friend to celebrate getting a job.

The friend, Promise Gadebe, was killed in the same attack. The pair was discovered in an open veld in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Saturday.

Messina had gone for an interview on Friday and was told she would start training for the job on Tuesday.

WATCH | Thelma Moremi, mother of 27-year-old Messina Moremi, says her daughter is fighting for her life in hospital after she was found in Protea Glen with two gunshot wounds to the head.



Video: Veli Nhlapo pic.twitter.com/U0VauGCmE6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 14, 2025

Click her to read the full story