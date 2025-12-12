Multimedia

WATCH | 5th ANC national general council Closing

Prof Lesiba Teffo paying tribute at the 5th annual ANC NGC held at Birchwood Hotel. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi, Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The ANC’s fifth national general council concluded on Thursday, closing a pivotal gathering where delegates assessed the party’s progress, sharpened policy priorities and set the tone for the road ahead.

TimesLIVE

