News

Two dead in head-on collision on N10

Two people died after a truck collided head-on with an ambulance between Cradock and Cookhouse earlier this week.

Five people died in an accident between two vehicles at the intersection of the N10 from Cookhouse and the R63 from Bedford (Eastport).
Two people died after a truck collided head-on with an ambulance between Cradock and Cookhouse earlier this week.

Two people died after a truck collided head-on with an ambulance between Cradock and Cookhouse earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 6.30am.

“Cradock police responded to the accident on the N10 approximately 45km from Cradock towards Cookhouse,” she said.

“A truck was travelling from the Cradock direction to Cookhouse and an EMS ambulance was travelling in the opposite direction.

“There was a head-on collision.”

The truck driver, Barend Esterhuizen, 45, and the ambulance driver Frank Ngxalambisi died at the scene.

Ngxalambisi was employed in the Sarah Baartman District EMS.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

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