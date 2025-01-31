Leach to stand trial alone on Monday for murder
Former schoolteacher Reinhardt Leach’s murder trial has now been set down for Monday, while his co-accused, business owner Arnold Terblanche, will only take to the dock again towards the end of 2025.
The two are accused of plotting the murder of Bay mother Vicki Terblanche...
