Cogta to again find a new acting city manager for Bay

Premium
01 February 2025
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The department of cooperative governance will once again need to step in to support Nelson Mandela Bay by finding another acting city manager.

This comes after the council did not activate a clause in Mandla George’s contract that would have kept him as acting city manager for another three months when his six-month contract expired on January 15...

