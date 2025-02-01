News

Metro takes stand against cable thieves after KwaNobuhle crisis

01 February 2025
Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has taken a hard stand against vandals damaging critical municipal infrastructure.

On Thursday, Lobishe announced at a council meeting the metro had opened a case at the KwaNobuhle police station after thieves destroyed a 66kV cable that plunged the township into darkness...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC

Most Read