Rape accused Paradise Beach father paints picture of ‘happy home’
Man labels stepson ‘the prince of darkness’
A Paradise Beach father who headed a household allegedly tainted by incest, rape and constant exposure to pornography, has instead painted a picture of a happy, loving home.
When the accused finally took to the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, his version of events was so riddled with contradictions that even the judge interjected to seek clarity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.