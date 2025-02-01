Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life

Tragedy struck in the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning when a Ferrari collided with several pedestrians in Buitengracht Street, near its intersection with Shortmarket Street. The incident is said to have occurred around 4.55am.

In the aftermath, Buitengracht Street was closed to traffic so that authorities could investigate the scene, while police and medical personnel worked to assist those affected by the accident.

According to a report published on the Arrive Alive website, one person was unfortunately declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.