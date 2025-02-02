Magician to push boundaries in Gqeberha show

Celebrate the magic of love this Valentine’s Day with award-winning magician Li Lau in his captivating Valentine’s Day Magic Show.
This special performance promises an enchanting mix of illusions, mystery, and romance, designed to create unforgettable moments for everyone in attendance.
Lau is known for his incredible skill, charm, and ability to leave audiences in awe, blending humour, wonder, and mind-bending tricks that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
Whether it’s the wonder of a magical moment, or the mystery of an illusion, the show will be an experience like no other.
Perfect for those seeking an unusual way to celebrate the season of love, Lau’s show brings magic to life.
His award-winning talent ensures that every performance is unforgettable, with surprises around every corner.
Whether attending the show with loved ones, friends, or enjoying the experience solo, this Valentine’s Day Magic Show guarantees an incredible time.
The show takes place on February 15, with an all-ages performance at 11am, perfect for families looking to enjoy a magical outing together.
For those over 18, the 7.30pm performance offers a more sophisticated experience, making it an ideal choice for a romantic evening or a fun night out with friends.
Tickets cost R120 for adults and R80 for children via the website: www.nineteen33.co.za/event/a-valentines-day-magic-show/
Known on stage as “One Crazy China,” Lau is a renowned magician, escape artist, and performer whose daring feats and unusual style have made him stand out in the world of contemporary magic.
With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Lau has earned accolades and recognition from around the globe, solidifying his place as one of the most extraordinary performers of his generation.
As SA’s foremost escape artist, he is celebrated for his thrilling escape acts that defy the limits of human endurance and precision.
A world record holder, his remarkable performances have captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing his exceptional talent and bravery.
His mastery of escapes, combined with his flair for the bizarre, has earned him a dedicated following, and he is regarded as a true pioneer in the field of escape artistry.
Lau’s career has been marked by a series of high-profile accomplishments.
He gained international fame with his victory on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, where his mind-bending illusions and fearless approach to magic left the legendary duo astounded.
This win catapulted him into the global spotlight, establishing him as one of the most innovative magicians in the world.
In addition to his Penn & Teller success, Lau has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) and Got Talent All-Stars, where his unforgettable performances earned praise from judges and fans alike.
His ability to combine elements of magic, comedy, and the bizarre has made him a fan favourite on these prestigious platforms, further elevating his status as a world-class entertainer.
In 2021, Lau was honoured with the prestigious Standard Bank Ovation Award for his performance in The Magic of Sideshow.
The award, presented at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, recognised his exceptional skill and creative vision, cementing his reputation as one of the most innovative and daring performers in the entertainment industry.
Lau’s work extends beyond traditional magic; he is also an accomplished storyteller, using his craft to engage audiences in profound and often humorous ways.
His performances are not just about trickery, but about creating an immersive experience for those who watch him.
Magician to push boundaries in Gqeberha show
