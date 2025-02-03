A father and son were gunned down at the Arlington Waste Facility in Gqeberha in broad daylight on Monday.
The two men, aged 47 and 26, died at the scene, according to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
“At about 11am, the deceased and his son arrived at the Arlington tip.
“While they were busy offloading their rubbish, the [father] was shot while standing outside his bakkie at the driver’s side door, and his son was shot while still seated in the passenger seat.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.
“The names of the deceased will be released once their next-of-kin have formally identified their bodies.”
Janse van Rensburg appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071-352-4706, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
The Herald
Father and son shot dead at Gqeberha waste site
Image: WERNER HILLS
A father and son were gunned down at the Arlington Waste Facility in Gqeberha in broad daylight on Monday.
The two men, aged 47 and 26, died at the scene, according to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
“At about 11am, the deceased and his son arrived at the Arlington tip.
“While they were busy offloading their rubbish, the [father] was shot while standing outside his bakkie at the driver’s side door, and his son was shot while still seated in the passenger seat.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage and the investigation is ongoing.
“The names of the deceased will be released once their next-of-kin have formally identified their bodies.”
Janse van Rensburg appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071-352-4706, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News