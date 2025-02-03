News

Man, 22, drowns at Bluewater Bay Beach

By Brandon Nel - 03 February 2025
Ambulance services were called to the scene of a drowning at Bluewater Bay beach on Sunday
A 22-year-old man drowned while swimming with friends at Bluewater Bay beach early on Sunday morning. 

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the young man, from Gqeberha, drowned at about 6.30am after he went swimming at 6am.

“His friends attempted to do CPR on him as there were no lifeguards on duty yet at the beach,” Beetge said.

“He was declared [dead] when the ambulance arrived at the scene.

“An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Swartkops.”

The investigation is ongoing.

