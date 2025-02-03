A 22-year-old man drowned while swimming with friends at Bluewater Bay beach early on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the young man, from Gqeberha, drowned at about 6.30am after he went swimming at 6am.
“His friends attempted to do CPR on him as there were no lifeguards on duty yet at the beach,” Beetge said.
“He was declared [dead] when the ambulance arrived at the scene.
“An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Swartkops.”
The investigation is ongoing.
The Herald
Man, 22, drowns at Bluewater Bay Beach
Image: FILE
The Herald
