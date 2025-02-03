The search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Mossel Bay ended tragically when her body was discovered in a shallow grave.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for her murder.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the girl, from Brandwag, in Mossel Bay, had left her home on Sunday January 26 to visit a friend.
She never returned home and was reported missing by her family on Thursday last week.
“A search for the girl commenced, and the investigation took the team to a residence in Abraham Street, Brandwag.
“On Saturday, at about 7pm, investigations led police to a bush near Brandwag where the body of the girl was found in a shallow grave.
“Crime scene experts combed the scenes for clues.”
Spies said the Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit were investigating the murder.
“The motive for this killing is yet to be established and it forms part of the ongoing police investigation.
“A postmortem to determine the cause of death will be conducted during the week.”
Spies said the suspect remained in police custody and was expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a murder charge.
The Herald
Man arrested after missing teen’s body found in shallow grave
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Mossel Bay ended tragically when her body was discovered in a shallow grave.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for her murder.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the girl, from Brandwag, in Mossel Bay, had left her home on Sunday January 26 to visit a friend.
She never returned home and was reported missing by her family on Thursday last week.
“A search for the girl commenced, and the investigation took the team to a residence in Abraham Street, Brandwag.
“On Saturday, at about 7pm, investigations led police to a bush near Brandwag where the body of the girl was found in a shallow grave.
“Crime scene experts combed the scenes for clues.”
Spies said the Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit were investigating the murder.
“The motive for this killing is yet to be established and it forms part of the ongoing police investigation.
“A postmortem to determine the cause of death will be conducted during the week.”
Spies said the suspect remained in police custody and was expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a murder charge.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News