Gqeberha police say they are still investigating the tragic incident in which a 13-year-old boy died after he allegedly consumed a liquid in a bottle that he found in a refuse bag.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the boy and his father were rummaging through black bags looking for food in Zephyr Street, Bluewater Bay, at about 5.50am last Tuesday.
“It is further alleged by the father that the boy found a cooldrink bottle with liquid in it.
“After he drank this liquid, he fainted and passed away on the scene,” Beetge said.
“An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by the Swartkops police.”
The Herald
Police probe death of boy who consumed liquid found in garbage bag
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Gqeberha police say they are still investigating the tragic incident in which a 13-year-old boy died after he allegedly consumed a liquid in a bottle that he found in a refuse bag.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the boy and his father were rummaging through black bags looking for food in Zephyr Street, Bluewater Bay, at about 5.50am last Tuesday.
“It is further alleged by the father that the boy found a cooldrink bottle with liquid in it.
“After he drank this liquid, he fainted and passed away on the scene,” Beetge said.
“An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by the Swartkops police.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News