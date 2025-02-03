News

Police probe death of boy who consumed liquid found in garbage bag

By Brandon Nel - 03 February 2025
Police say the 13-year-old boy who drank a liquid from a bottle he found in a refuse bag in Bluewater Bay died on the scene
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Gqeberha police say they are still investigating the tragic incident in which a 13-year-old boy died after he allegedly consumed a liquid in a bottle that he found in a refuse bag.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the boy and his father were rummaging through black bags looking for food in Zephyr Street, Bluewater Bay, at about 5.50am last Tuesday.

“It is further alleged by the father that the boy found a cooldrink bottle with liquid in it.

“After he drank this liquid, he fainted and passed away on the scene,” Beetge said.

“An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by the Swartkops police.”

