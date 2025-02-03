Right moves push ‘B-Boy’ Kiewiets into SA dance finals
For a former drug addict and gang member, dancing afforded him an opportunity to break the cycle of substance abuse and violence.
And now Leonardo “B-Boy Da-vinci” Kiewiets has stepped up again and claimed the title of champion of the Gqeberha Red Bull Breakdance Champion One Cypher at the weekend...
