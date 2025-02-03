Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA GP'

Despite being unemployed, the bank account of Darren Wilken, 34, who is facing multiple charges of child pornography and money laundering, showed an annual turnover of more than R2.5m in 2023.
Some of the monthly amounts paid into Wilken's account were as high as R470,000.
This was revealed in an affidavit by the investigating officer in the case of Wilken — who has been unemployed since 2023 — and his girlfriend Tiona Moodley.
The two are facing multiple charges including possession, creation and distribution of child pornography, contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act, multiple counts of money laundering, acquisition and possession of proceeds from unlawful activities, possession of stolen property and fraud.
They appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday. Between September 2023 and January 2024. Wilken's account reflected receipt of more than R778,000. Some of these monies were derived from an unknown source, possibly cryptocurrency.
One of his vehicles according to the investigating officer, had the registration plate “Kidz NA GP”.
State prosecutor Colleen Ryan, who read the investigating officer's affidavit into the record, said: “This is noteworthy as his business is selling images of children being sexually assaulted and abused online and his registration number includes the words 'kids'.”
Wilken detailed in his affidavit that he started an online business selling content including digital stock images and online learning courses and he earned R50,000 a month.
He was traced after a so-called 'sextortion' matter was reported by an underage girl in the US.
The sextortion matter was investigated and reported to the FBI. The investigations led the FBI to a website which subsequently led to Wilken who was identified as the administrator of this website.
“Investigations were conducted by US law enforcement. They found that the administrator of the website was a perpetrator who was hosting his own pornography website containing both adult and child pornography.
“Several purchases of child abuse material or child pornography were made from the administrator of the website.
“On the website, listed under 'our spicy gallery', several photographs were found of naked, very young children as well as those of young teenage girls of which the images were up for sale once the website was accessed,” read the investigating officer's affidavit.
At the time of his arrest, images exceeding 38 terabytes were retrieved.
As the owner was traced to South Africa, it was reported to the SAPS to continue with the investigations.
The investigating officer visited five addresses and it was only when they visited the fifth address that it was confirmed where he stayed as the other four were false.
It became apparent during the investigations that Moodley played a major role in the daily running of the business.
During his arrest, R647,300 was found at Wilken's premises.
The court heard he owned three vehicles, a blue BMW with the registration plate “Kidz NA GP,” a Volkswagen Golf and a Nissan NP200.
This is despite him telling the court he only owned a Golf which was valued at R50,000.
The case was postponed to Friday.
Wilken was arrested after a police raid on his Midrand home on January 17. After further investigation, Moodley was allegedly linked to the case and subsequently arrested on January 25 in Houghton.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state alleges that the accused were found in possession of a substantial amount of cash believed to be proceeds from the illicit activities.
The state also alleges that an investigation by serial and electronic crime investigations (SECI) teams uncovered evidence that the suspect was allegedly hosting and distributing child pornography internationally for financial gain.
“The police further seized electronic devices allegedly used by the accused in creating and distributing child pornography as well as over 10-million images and videos of child pornography,” she said.
Moodley’s electronic devices were also seized, and it is alleged that there was an attempt by her to destroy evidence relating to their conducting of the business shortly after Wilken was arrested in a ploy to minimise her role in the business.
The prosecution opposed bail during the proceedings.
The defence requested a postponement to prepare a response to the state's affidavit compiled by the investigating officer.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse commended the dedicated efforts of the SECI and family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units for their tireless work in uncovering the extent of the operation.
