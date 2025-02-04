Drugs and hair found in Leach’s car during police search
On searching Reinhardt Leach’s car in October 2021, the police found dagga, tik and strands of hair they suspected could be that of his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche.
This was part of the photographic evidence discussed in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday where Leach is standing trial for Vicki’s murder, which he allegedly orchestrated with her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche...
