George police recover expensive stolen bicycles

Police have recovered three expensive bicycles that were stolen in George last week.
During a raid on a home in the Garden Route town, three suspects were arrested.
They made their first appearance in the George magistrate’s court on Monday. The case was postponed to February 11 for further investigation and for one of the suspects to apply for bail.
On Friday, George Crime Prevention Unit officers and detectives responded to information about the theft of the three bicycles.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the information they received led the team to a house in Maraiskamp, Conville.
“There, the bicycles were found. All items were seized, and three suspects were arrested,” Spies said.
The accused, aged 35, 37 and 40, face charges of theft and the possession of suspected stolen property.
“The 37-year-old accused was remanded pending a formal bail application.
“The other two suspects were released on warning. All three will appear in court again on February 11.”
