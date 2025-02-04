Port Alfred-born film guru goes back to his roots
Sakhe Jele coming from US to be a judge at Eastern Cape festival
After more than a decade of using his talent internationally, a Port Alfred-born video editor will be returning home in March to impart knowledge and some tricks of the trade to aspiring filmmakers during the Eastern Cape Film Festival.
Sakhe Jele, who has been working in Los Angeles for the past 11 years, will be among the judges at the 2025 film festival taking place at the Kariega Love Life Centre from March 21-23...
