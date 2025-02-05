Importance of early detection highlighted on World Cancer Day

Cervical cancer kills more South African adolescents and women than any other cancer.
It can be successfully treated, if caught early enough, but prevention is far better than cure.
With World Cancer Day on Tuesday, the importance of human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccinations for girls aged between nine and 14, has been highlighted.
Bonitas clinical and managed care executive Dr Themba Hadebe said cervical cancer was caused by persistent infection with HPV and it was therefore vital to screen for the virus regularly, and to be vaccinated to help prevent it.
Hadebe said HPV infected the cells of the cervix and, in some cases, the virus could persist, leading to abnormal changes in the cells that might eventually become cancerous.
“Over 99% of all cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection of high-risk types of HPV, including HPV-16 and HPV-18.
“To help prevent cervical cancer, we have expanded our preventive care benefits to include the HPV vaccine across all [medical aid] plans,” Hadebe said.
“As recommended by The World Health Organisation, this is two doses for girls aged nine to 14 years, and three doses for those aged 15 to 26 years, per lifetime.”
Screening for HPV and cervical cancer is essential to mitigate the risk, and helps identify cervical cell changes and detect early cervical cancers before they cause symptoms.
There are two screening tests that help with detection, the first being a Pap smear.
“Cervical cancer is usually a slow-growing cancer, which may not have immediate symptoms but can be found with regular Pap smear tests [a procedure in which cells are scraped from the cervix and looked at under a microscope].
“The test looks for cell changes [pre-cancers] in the cervix that may progress to cancer if not treated.”
He said there was also the HPV test.
“This test looks for the virus, particularly HPV-16 and HPV-18, which causes 90% of cervical cancers.”
It is recommended that between the ages of 21 and 65, women should have a Pap smear every two years.
From the age of 30, an HPV test should also be done every five years.
“The symptoms of the HPV virus can include lesions on the genital area, as well as darker lesions on other parts of the body, to painful bumps on your upper limbs and skin growths on the balls of the feet and heels.
“Talk to your daughter about the important lifestyle choices she must make,” Hadebe said.
“These may be uncomfortable conversations to have, but they’re vitally important to protect her from HPV and subsequent diseases.”
Further preventive measures include abstaining from intercourse until the age of 18, using protection as HPV spreads through skin-to-skin contact, and limiting the number of intimate partners.
“Smoking also damages the cells throughout the body, not just in the lungs.
“Maintain a healthy weight. The greater your body fat percentage, the higher the risk of cancer.
“Eating a nutritious, balanced diet and exercising regularly will help manage weight gain and strengthen the immune system.
“Just like other cancers, cervical cancer is graded according to severity.
“If it progresses, it spreads to the surrounding lymph nodes and, in the most severe form, the cancer metastasises to surrounding tissues and other lymph nodes.”
He said as cervical cancer developed, the following may occur:
- Abnormal bleeding;
- Pelvic pain;
- A heavy or unusual discharge;
- Increased urinary frequency; and
- Pain during urination.
“Cervical cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women after breast cancer, yet it has a good chance of being cured if diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly.”
The Herald
Importance of early detection highlighted on World Cancer Day
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
