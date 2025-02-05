News

Knysna councillors warn that low salaries could drive senior staff away

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 05 February 2025

Knysna councillors have raised the alarm over low salaries for senior municipal managers, warning that underpayments could drive away key directors.

The council appointed new directors for corporate services, community services, infrastructure and human settlements in November...

