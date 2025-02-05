Sedatives, drugs found in Vicki’s system
No proof she was suffocated, postmortem report presented in court reveals
According to a postmortem report, slain Bay mother Vicki Terblanche ingested a cocktail of drugs, including powerful sedatives, ultimately leading to her death in October 2021.
The report was read to the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, where her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, is standing trial for her murder...
