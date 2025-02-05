A Humansdorp man appeared briefly in the town’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he is charged with fraud.
Wayvin Uithaler is accused of defrauding a string of avid Springbok supporters by selling them fake travel packages to watch the team live in Cape Town.
Uithaler, of Wayin’s Tours and Travel, allegedly sold tickets to numerous people to watch the Boks play against the All Blacks in September.
He is also said to have sold travel and accommodation packages.
However, it turned out to be an alleged scam.
Uithaler was arrested in December and later released on bail.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said at the time that Uithaler allegedly accepted payment from people with promises that they would get to watch the Springboks live in Cape Town, but never fulfilled his promise.
Shortly after the incident came to light, Uithaler took to social media to claim the issues were a “direct result of mismanagement, and I take full responsibility for the shortcomings in our services”.
The case was postponed to March 4 for further investigation.
The Herald
Tour operator appears briefly on fraud charges
Image: SUPPLIED
A Humansdorp man appeared briefly in the town’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he is charged with fraud.
Wayvin Uithaler is accused of defrauding a string of avid Springbok supporters by selling them fake travel packages to watch the team live in Cape Town.
Uithaler, of Wayin’s Tours and Travel, allegedly sold tickets to numerous people to watch the Boks play against the All Blacks in September.
He is also said to have sold travel and accommodation packages.
However, it turned out to be an alleged scam.
Uithaler was arrested in December and later released on bail.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said at the time that Uithaler allegedly accepted payment from people with promises that they would get to watch the Springboks live in Cape Town, but never fulfilled his promise.
Shortly after the incident came to light, Uithaler took to social media to claim the issues were a “direct result of mismanagement, and I take full responsibility for the shortcomings in our services”.
The case was postponed to March 4 for further investigation.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News