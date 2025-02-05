Trial of five accused of 2022 KwaNobuhle mass murders to start

The trial of five men accused of mass murder and terrorising KwaNobuhle residents will begin in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
The accused, Ludwe Dyantjies, 33, Similo Lukwe, 29, Lindile Ndamase, 36, Luvuyo Madela, 29, and Nkosinathi Zonke, 34, allegedly gunned down nine men and injured another in three separate incidents on October 13 2022.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the men faced nine counts of murder and charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempted murder.
“In the first incident, which allegedly occurred at about 11.45am, the bodies of four males were discovered inside a Mazda 323, while another victim was found lying behind the vehicle in Mabi Street.
“The sixth individual allegedly sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.
“All victims, both deceased and injured, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.”
Tyali said the second incident occurred shortly thereafter at about 12.10pm.
“The bodies of three males were found in Zola Nqini Street.
“Two victims were discovered inside a silver VW Polo, while the third was found lying outside the vehicle.
“Each of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“It was later revealed that the vehicle had allegedly been reported stolen in Humansdorp in May 2022.
“In the third incident, the accused allegedly shot and killed Siphosethu Jonas near Rooihoogte, after initially kidnapping him and forcing him to point out the whereabouts of the deceased individuals.”
