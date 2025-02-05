News

Troon seeks to have court ruling in defamation case rescinded

By Andisa Bonani - 05 February 2025

After twice missing the deadline to file his plea, which led to a court order eventually blocking him from doing so later, GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon now wants the Gqeberha regional court to overturn the  R130,000 default ruling against him.

Troon applied in December to rescind the April ruling that ordered him to pay EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha for making defamatory remarks during a TV interview and on social media...

