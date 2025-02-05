News

Volkswagen Group Africa adds Ducati motorcycles to its stable

By Tremaine van Aardt - 05 February 2025

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is venturing into the two-wheel landscape having officially taken over the local retail operations of the Ducati brand in SA.

VWGA announced the fourth addition to its brand portfolio — which includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles —  during the second annual Volkswagen Indaba on Wednesday at its plant in Kariega. ..

