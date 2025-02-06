Big sewage spill wreaks havoc in Baakens River
Fish and water birds dying after pump station failure and problem further upstream
The Baakens River has been hit by a serious sewage spill which angry residents, tired of repeated pollution events over the years, are calling one of the worst ever.
This week, at Essexvale, dead fish were seen floating on the surface...
