DA opens case against property mogul Denton over derelict post office
The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has opened a criminal case against property developer Ken Denton for the derelict state of the old post office in Central.
The case was reported on Tuesday under Sections 27(18) and 34(1) of the National Heritage Resources Act (NHRA)...
