Four arrested after delivery vehicle hijacked in Addo

Police have extended a warning to delivery drivers to take extra precautions and to be vigilant when driving.
This is after a courier driver was hijacked in Addo on Wednesday.
The swift response of the police led to the arrest of four men and the recovery of three firearms and stolen cargo less than an hour after the robbery.
“Due to the driver’s vigilance, police managed to swiftly arrest four suspects and recover stolen cargo valued at R150,000 as well as three firearms.
“Officers also seized the getaway vehicle,” police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said.
He said the courier bakkie had been hijacked on the R335 at about 9.20am.
“The courier bakkie was forced off the R335 by four men in a grey VW Polo.
“Three suspects had firearms and instructed the driver to pull over. Two of them got into the bakkie and shoved the driver to the passenger side.
“One of the suspects drove the vehicle to a secluded spot, where they loaded most of the cargo into the Polo.
“The men then sped off in the Polo, leaving the victim stranded.”
Nkholi said the victim had flagged down a motorist, who contacted the police.
“The description of the getaway vehicle was communicated through all police communication channels and to local private security companies.”
He said a vehicle fitting the description of the Polo had been spotted a few kilometres away at about 9.50am.
“Police managed to corner it with the assistance of an armed response vehicle from a private security company.
“Police recovered the stolen cargo and three firearms. The Polo was also confiscated for further investigation.”
He said the suspects, aged between 27 and 39, had been detained on charges of carjacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and stolen property.
They would appear in the Kirkwood magistrate’s court soon and further charges might be added.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka commended the teams for their efforts and excellent co-ordination with other partners.
“This was an excellent example of an effective use of operational resources from everyone involved. Delivery drivers must just be alert of their surroundings at all times,” Xawuka said.
The Herald
Four arrested after delivery vehicle hijacked in Addo
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
