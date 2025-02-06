New robotics labs a beacon of hope for Motherwell pupils
The air was filled with the excited clatter of voices and cheers on Wednesday morning as new robotics labs were unveiled at two schools in Motherwell.
Basic education deputy minister Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule joined the managing trustee of the Shoprite Foundation, Maude Modise, at the official handovers at Cingani High School and Soqhayisa High School...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.