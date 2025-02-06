'NO SPACE!’ Varsity hopefuls turned away
Late influx, student funding issues and processing challenges also experienced
Tens of thousands of disappointed young people have been turned away from three large Eastern Cape universities as applications far outweighed the number of first-year study spots available.
Many of these applicants are from rural areas and say they now do not have money for accommodation or for transport to get back home...
