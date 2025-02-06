News

Police probe double murder in Motherwell

By Herald Reporter - 06 February 2025
GUNNED DOWN: Two men were shot dead in a car on the corner of Tyinira  Street in Motherwell
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a double murder which took place in Motherwell on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two men were shot dead in NU12 shortly after 3pm.

“At about 3.10pm on Wednesday, Motherwell police responded to a complaint of a shooting on the corner of Tyinira Street.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, they discovered a silver VW Polo with multiple bullet holes, and the bodies of two male occupants inside,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown.”

She said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit was investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation, should contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer John Lourens, on 071-352-4706.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Most Read