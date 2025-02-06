News

Renowned Zolani Youth Choir gives back to Plett children through concert

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 06 February 2025

Through rhythm, dance and the beat of the drums, the Kids of Kurland School Project aims to raise funds to help uplift children living in the rural area in Plettenberg Bay.

The nonprofit organisation has organised a fundraiser that will see the international award-winning Zolani Youth Choir take to the stage with their soothing a cappella songs...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk
2025 Audi A5

Most Read