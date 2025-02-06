Renowned Zolani Youth Choir gives back to Plett children through concert
Through rhythm, dance and the beat of the drums, the Kids of Kurland School Project aims to raise funds to help uplift children living in the rural area in Plettenberg Bay.
The nonprofit organisation has organised a fundraiser that will see the international award-winning Zolani Youth Choir take to the stage with their soothing a cappella songs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.