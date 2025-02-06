Trial set to start for five KwaNobuhle men accused of mass murders

Five KwaNobuhle men will return to the Gqeberha high court on Thursday where they face a slew of charges including nine counts of murder after allegedly embarking on a shooting spree in October 2022.
Ludwe Dyantjies, 30, Similelo Lukwe, 26, Lindile Ndamase, 35, Luvuyo Madela, 28, and Nkosinathi Zonke, 31, took briefly to the dock on Wednesday, where their matter was postponed for a media company to bring an application for permission to record and broadcast court proceedings.
The five men allegedly planned two separate mass shootings in which they murdered eight people and wounded another, before shooting their last victim at a remote location on the outskirts of Kariega.
The state alleges that the five men kidnapped one of their victims and forced him to tell them the whereabouts of the other deceased.
They then travelled in a taxi to Mabi Street where they allegedly shot dead five people, and wounded a sixth.
From there, they went to Zola Nqini Street where they allegedly shot dead three more victims, before taking their hostage to Rooihoogte where his body was later found by passers-by.
They were arrested and denied bail in the Kariega magistrate’s court before the matter was transferred to the Gqeberha high court for trial.
They remain in custody.
