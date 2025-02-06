VW gears up for production of new model at Kariega plant
In reaffirming its commitment to growing its footprint in SA and around the globe, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) will halt production at its Kariega plant for a month in 2025 so it can work on future plans.
Though the situation has seen the plant projecting about 10,000 fewer units for 2025 compared with the record-breaking 167,084 vehicles rolling off the line in 2024, it is aimed at ultimately expanding the group’s presence on the continent with the introduction of a new and locally-produced A0 segment SUV...
