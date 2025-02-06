What’s the plan, Mr President?
Bay residents, business representatives and premier Mabuyane weigh in on the issues they believe Ramaphosa should prioritise to fix SA
Fulfilling his promises, providing financial support to small businesses, tackling youth unemployment, ensuring a reliable electricity supply and promoting rural development.
These are some of the main issues Nelson Mandela Bay residents, some of the city’s business associations and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane hope President Cyril Ramaphosa will deal with in his state of the nation address at 7pm on Thursday in Cape Town...
