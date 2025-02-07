Brave dog takes bullet for its owner in Nelson Mandela Bay robbery
A dog’s bravery is being celebrated after it took a bullet for an expectant widow and her young children during an armed robbery in Kwazakhele.
The five armed robbers first ransacked a nearby home before setting their sights on the woman’s Madikana Street home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.