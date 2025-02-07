Helenvale Primary legend Patrick Palmer retires
Principal started 36 years ago as a junior teacher and never left
The newly retired Helenvale Primary principal spent his entire 36-year career at the school in one of Gqeberha’s toughest precincts.
This is just one of the many remarkable highlights of Patrick Palmer’s career, which began in 1988 after he graduated from Dower College and Vista University...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.