Knysna’s elderly feel the love ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 07 February 2025

A group of elderly Knysna residents are already feeling the love this February after being pampered by local beauticians, free of charge.

The Changes of Knysna NPO hosted about 30 elderly residents at the Hornlee Civic Centre this week to show them appreciation with a spa day including hairstyling, facials and nail treatments...

